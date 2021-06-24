Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $91,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of BKI opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.43. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

