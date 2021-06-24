Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,150 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $97,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 293,500 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

COLD stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -761.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.62.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

