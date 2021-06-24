Northern Trust Corp Has $93.70 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,023,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $93,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREX stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.90 and a 1 year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

