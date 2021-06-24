Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,528,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $103,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,389,000 after buying an additional 171,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

