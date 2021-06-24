Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,127,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.42% of Discovery worth $92,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discovery by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after buying an additional 60,627 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $253,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $235,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $965,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $1,069,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.