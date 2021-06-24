Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,979 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.11% of British American Tobacco worth $95,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.17. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.