Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.91

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as low as $2.77. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 12,703 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 50.51% and a negative net margin of 204.37%. The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVFY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.