NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 17,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,112,119 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $8.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at $719,660.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Public Investment Fund grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,508,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,543 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,157,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,474,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.