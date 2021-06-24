Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $57.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NUS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.74. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,928,567 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

