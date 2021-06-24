Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $97.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,578,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,149. Nucor has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,478 shares of company stock worth $19,527,412. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

