NULS (NULS) 1-Day Volume Hits $26.00 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. NULS has a market cap of $36.74 million and $26.00 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00047050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00108028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00169120 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,269.85 or 0.99550042 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

