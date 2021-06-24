NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director A Brooke Seawell Sells 356 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,294.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $762.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $637.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $356.00 and a 12 month high of $775.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.23.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

