Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$4.38 on Monday. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$4.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04. The firm has a market cap of C$325.22 million and a P/E ratio of -365.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$94.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Brydson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$40,243.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,449.58. Insiders have bought a total of 34,200 shares of company stock worth $56,301 in the last ninety days.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

