OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0333

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $182,719.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,306.74 or 0.99896576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00030204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000100 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 81,733,497 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.