Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Gap Down to $34.40

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.40, but opened at $32.93. Olink Holding AB (publ) shares last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

