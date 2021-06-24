OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $546.12 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $546.12 million and $166.20 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for approximately $3.89 or 0.00011205 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00140841 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000881 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

