OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $3,122,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in OncoCyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 6,282,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 260,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 208,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 90,213 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,105 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCX opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $500.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

