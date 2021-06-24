OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP) shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31). 2,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 78,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £74.23 million and a PE ratio of 29.41.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

