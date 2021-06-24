Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives $42.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $328,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,866 shares of company stock valued at $9,186,578. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

