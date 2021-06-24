Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.89

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 13906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. Open Text’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,817,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Open Text by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after purchasing an additional 791,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,807,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,954,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Open Text by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,657,000 after purchasing an additional 409,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,638,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

