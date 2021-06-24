OpenDAO Price Hits $1.94 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00054301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00020711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.25 or 0.00614258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00077894 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

