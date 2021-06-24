OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.88. 26,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,209,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen bought 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,500. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

