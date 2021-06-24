Oppenheimer Comments on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

LECO stock opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.65.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $8,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.