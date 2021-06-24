Oppenheimer Increases Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $160.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $141.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XLRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $122.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.47. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.37.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 222.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

