Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNHI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.52. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.00 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after buying an additional 6,179,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,124 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 367.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,886 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.