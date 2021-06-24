Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 157,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,533,846. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.