ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.45. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 665 shares changing hands.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $658.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 27,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $664,246.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,257.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,498,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

