ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Gap Up to $17.94

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $18.48. ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 692 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $689.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 75,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,761,187.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,257.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,498,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

