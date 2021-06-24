Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $19.83. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 1,687 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,484,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after acquiring an additional 589,465 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.