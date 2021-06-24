Orion Protocol (ORN) Trading Down 31.8% Over Last Week

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $144.86 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.66 or 0.00016305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,575,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

