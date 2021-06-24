Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.38. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at $5,426,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 11.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter worth $1,387,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Otter Tail by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 13.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

