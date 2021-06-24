Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.71.

OVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $161,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $286.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

