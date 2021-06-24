Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350–0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

OXM stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.20. The company had a trading volume of 217,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,917.60 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $953,040. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

