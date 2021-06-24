Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $16.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

PTVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $16.11. 3,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,630. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jack King bought 9,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $137,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

