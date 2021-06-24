PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $760.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to report $760.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.51 million and the highest is $762.38 million. PAE reported sales of $643.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million.

PAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PAE during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,164. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55. PAE has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $865.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

