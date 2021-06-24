Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 39,037 Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 315.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLX. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $623.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

