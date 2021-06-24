Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 314 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $170.24 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.97.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

