Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,821 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of NeoPhotonics worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 232,249 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 63,555 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,833.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,578 shares of company stock worth $2,239,722 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a market cap of $535.89 million, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

