Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $881,000 Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $131.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.77.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

