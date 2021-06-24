Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 120,995 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,995 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of HNI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in HNI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HNI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

In other HNI news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $42,786.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,423.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:HNI opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.11.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.