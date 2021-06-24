Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Shares of PANL stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $239.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $28,927.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,840.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,396,644 shares of company stock worth $31,746,002. Insiders own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

