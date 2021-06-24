Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.20. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 68.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

