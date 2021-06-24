Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.12. 34,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,695. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

