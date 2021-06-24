Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.53.

Shares of PTEN opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

