Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFTU. Shore Capital boosted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,038.33 ($13.57).

LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,183 ($15.46) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,161.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 26.23. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 612 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total value of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total transaction of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,828 shares of company stock worth $246,448,188.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

