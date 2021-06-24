Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FOX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after buying an additional 434,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,032,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,548,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

