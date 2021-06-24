Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,752 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Natus Medical worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 22,746.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

In other news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,096.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NTUS opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.