Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Denny’s worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Denny’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 211.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

