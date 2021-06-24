Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,365,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTN opened at $324.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.21. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.