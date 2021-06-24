Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes $3.61 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,110,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after acquiring an additional 535,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 380,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,066,000 after acquiring an additional 220,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $153.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

